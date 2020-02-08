Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.65.

QLYS traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.57. The stock had a trading volume of 160,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.36. Qualys has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $97.12.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,077 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $341,571.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,220.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 34,082 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $2,856,753.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,614,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,609,234.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,353 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 981,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,147,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,191,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,239,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

