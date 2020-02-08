Quixant (LON:QXT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $213.03

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.03 and traded as low as $175.00. Quixant shares last traded at $179.50, with a volume of 14,445 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Quixant to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 230.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

