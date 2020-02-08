Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qutoutiao Inc. is a mobile content aggregator primarily in China. The Company believes that it represents a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and its technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Qutoutiao Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Qutoutiao in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $3.70 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qutoutiao presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.34.

NASDAQ QTT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,271. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Qutoutiao has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.92). Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 380.12% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.72) EPS. Qutoutiao’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qutoutiao will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 56,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

