Radium (RADS) Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Radium has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. Radium has a market cap of $2.56 million and $787.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00006619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026356 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Radium

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,946,901 coins and its circulating supply is 3,934,713 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

