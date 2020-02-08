Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Rakuten Inc (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.75, 3,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

Rakuten Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKUNF)

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

