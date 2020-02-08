Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RL. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.28.

RL stock opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $133.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.34.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $343,495.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $7,629,938.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,351 shares of company stock valued at $24,197,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 48,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

