Rate3 Trading Up 40% Over Last 7 Days (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, HADAX and Coinrail. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $256,323.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $582.25 or 0.05889642 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038772 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ABCC, DDEX, HADAX, Bibox, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Coinrail, FCoin, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

