Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €675.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €675.00 ($784.88) price objective on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €655.00 ($761.63) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €789.00 ($917.44) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €672.00 ($781.40) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €645.11 ($750.13).

RAA stock traded down €30.00 ($34.88) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €679.00 ($789.53). 15,245 shares of the stock traded hands. Rational has a one year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a one year high of €595.02 ($691.88). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €708.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €667.08.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

