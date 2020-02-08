Ravencoin Price Hits $0.0343 on Major Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Upbit, Bittrex and TradeOgre. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $187.54 million and $40.03 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.03300420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00220858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00128775 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,465,185,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Upbit, IDCM, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Graviex and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.