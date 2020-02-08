Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues Earnings Results

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Rayonier updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.36-0.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.22. 1,000,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.83. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

