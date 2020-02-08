Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.36-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49.

Shares of RYN traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. 1,000,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,687. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Rayonier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

