Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.36-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49.
Shares of RYN traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. 1,000,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,687. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.
Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rayonier Company Profile
Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.
