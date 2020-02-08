Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.57

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.57 and traded as low as $10.09. Reading International shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 1,830 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.91 million, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Reading International had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Reading International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reading International by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Reading International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reading International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

