Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.57

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.57 and traded as low as $10.09. Reading International shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 1,830 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.91 million, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Reading International had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter.
About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)
Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
