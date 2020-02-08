RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Posts Earnings Results

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 58.59% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. RealNetworks updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of RealNetworks stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.24. 31,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. RealNetworks has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.