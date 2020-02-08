RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Posts Earnings Results

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 58.59% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. RealNetworks updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of RealNetworks stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.24. 31,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. RealNetworks has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.89.
RealNetworks Company Profile
Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.