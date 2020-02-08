RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark downgraded RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RealPage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.32 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $7,615,581.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,959,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 730,291 shares of company stock worth $39,971,422. 17.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RealPage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,450,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,215,000 after purchasing an additional 82,164 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in RealPage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,029,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in RealPage by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,742,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 234,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RealPage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RealPage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 618,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

