Red Rock Resorts’ (RRR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.11.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 629,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,983. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

