Redrow (LON:RDW) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Redrow from GBX 704 ($9.26) to GBX 891 ($11.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.55) target price (up from GBX 820 ($10.79)) on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.75) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redrow currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 843.64 ($11.10).

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 770 ($10.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.37. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a one year high of GBX 809 ($10.64). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 772.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 652.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Redrow’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total value of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53). Also, insider John F. Tutte bought 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.