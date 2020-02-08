Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.47 EPS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47, Briefing.com reports. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.87. 1,172,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,394. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $442.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,227. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,179 shares of company stock valued at $40,251,748 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.