Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.31 ($63.15).

Get Renault alerts:

RNO stock traded down €1.04 ($1.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €35.06 ($40.76). 1,735,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.99. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.