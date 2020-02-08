RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nord/LB raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. RENAULT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

