Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on REPL. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Shares of REPL stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.75. 30,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,258. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $536.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.99.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Jason P. Rhodes bought 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes bought 1,100,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $14,971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,335,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,500 in the last 90 days. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,213,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76,540 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 868,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 786,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

