Request Trading Up 20.7% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, CoinPlace and WazirX. Request has a total market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $408,232.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.04 or 0.05891570 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 100.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024299 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00127336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038920 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,979,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,744,125 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Koinex, Kyber Network, Bitbns, CoinPlace, Mercatox, Gate.io, COSS, IDEX, Coineal, Binance, DDEX, Ethfinex, KuCoin, Huobi Global, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

