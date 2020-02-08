Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $8.10. Reshape Lifesciences shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 755 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Get Reshape Lifesciences alerts:

Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($17.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 668.58% and a negative return on equity of 163.22%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter.

In other Reshape Lifesciences news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 12,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,571 shares of company stock worth $114,490.

About Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reshape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reshape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.