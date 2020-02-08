RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Dougherty & Co

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by Dougherty & Co from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RingCentral from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.62.

NYSE:RNG traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.47. 1,094,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,031. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $95.33 and a 12-month high of $211.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -506.02 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $4,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,786,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $2,479,533.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,415. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in RingCentral by 285.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

