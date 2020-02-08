Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,694,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,559,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. BMO Capital Markets cut Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $867.26.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

