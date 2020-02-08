RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.65

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.65 and traded as high as $27.41. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 875,170 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.50 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

