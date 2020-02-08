Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

RVSB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,633. The stock has a market cap of $161.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 27.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

