RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RMR Group’s earnings. RMR Group reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.57 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMR. BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of RMR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,302. RMR Group has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is 31.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RMR Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RMR Group by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after purchasing an additional 982,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in RMR Group by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

