Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is a non-asset based transportation and logistics services provider offering a full suite of solutions, including customized and expedited less-than-truckload, truckload and intermodal brokerage, and domestic and international air. The Company utilizes a proprietary webenabled technology system and a third-party network of transportation providers to serve a diverse customer base in terms of end market focus and annual freight expenditures. Its third-party transportation providers consist of individuals or small teams that own or lease their own over-the-road transportation equipment and asset-based, over-the-road transportation companies. As a non-asset based transportation provider, the Company does not own any tractors or other power equipment used to transport its customers’ freight. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $459.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.60 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 92.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

