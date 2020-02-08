Robert W. Baird Boosts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $100.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Crown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.20.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. Crown has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $80.37.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crown by 24.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 107.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,774,000 after buying an additional 108,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.