Robert W. Baird Downgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $71.00.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on TNDM. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.
TNDM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 632,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,566. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -149.52 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 268,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
