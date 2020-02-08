Robert W. Baird Downgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $71.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TNDM. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

TNDM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 632,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,566. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -149.52 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $654,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,663.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,778 shares of company stock worth $20,871,101. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 268,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

