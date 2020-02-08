Robert W. Baird Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $310.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYC has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.75.

Paycom Software stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $293.53. The company had a trading volume of 944,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,203. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $165.98 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.69 and a 200 day moving average of $247.84.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after acquiring an additional 600,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,061,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,786,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 42.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

