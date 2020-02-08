Robert W. Baird Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $310.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.
PAYC has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.75.
Paycom Software stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $293.53. The company had a trading volume of 944,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,203. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $165.98 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.69 and a 200 day moving average of $247.84.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after acquiring an additional 600,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,061,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,786,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 42.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.