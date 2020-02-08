Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $120.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley raised Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.44.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.04. 2,364,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.