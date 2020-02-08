Robert W. Baird Trims Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price to $115.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHKP. First Analysis downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.26. The company had a trading volume of 810,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,496. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $105.13 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

