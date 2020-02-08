ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Up 1.2%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.69, 1,177 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.