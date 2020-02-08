Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC set a CHF 225 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 329.75.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

