Rosenblatt Securities Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $200.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.21. The stock had a trading volume of 527,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,197. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $190.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 18,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $3,015,284.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,061,478.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,448,160.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,948 shares of company stock valued at $61,288,421 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

