Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 112.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,740 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $117.43 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average of $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

