Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Raised to “Buy” at Santander

Santander upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDS.A has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of RDS.A stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

