Royal Mail (LON:RMG) PT Lowered to GBX 140

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RMG. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 148 ($1.95) price objective (down from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 194.54 ($2.56).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

RMG traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 178.80 ($2.35). The company had a trading volume of 8,901,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 215.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.02. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Rico Back acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £537,000 ($706,393.05). Insiders have acquired a total of 600,128 shares of company stock valued at $123,929,880 over the last 90 days.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.