Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RUBY. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:RUBY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 254,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,775. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $656.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 650.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $162,000.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

