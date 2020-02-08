Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 617,638 Shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 387.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 777,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,638 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $14,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

PLYM opened at $18.31 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.