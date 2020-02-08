Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of NetApp worth $13,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

NetApp stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. NetApp’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

