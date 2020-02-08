Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 448,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $166,000.

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

