Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.65 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $15,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $100.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.01. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $128.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.