Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 86,646 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,646 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Chegg worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at $44,603,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at $31,088,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Chegg by 132.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 908,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 518,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 277.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 771,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 567,035 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $349,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,741 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,171.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,012,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 782,197 shares of company stock valued at $30,669,148. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chegg stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. Chegg Inc has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.83, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

