Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,382 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.60 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,005 shares of company stock valued at $488,845. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.