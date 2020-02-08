Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 325,687 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325,687 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 110,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 101,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 81,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LPT opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

