S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires New Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

PFF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $38.11. 5,396,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,800. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

