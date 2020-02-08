S. R. Schill & Associates Buys 804 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,444 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,745,000 after buying an additional 187,135 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $179,852,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,511,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after buying an additional 90,768 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,311,167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $128,258,000 after buying an additional 150,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,313 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,753,000 after buying an additional 73,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.09. 2,225,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

