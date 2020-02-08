S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 352 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 390.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.45. 25,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,727. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $110.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.91.

